How many episodes are in ‘That ‘90s Show’?

That ‘90s Show is a revival and sequel series to teen sitcom That ‘70s Show, loaded with nostalgia and some fresh faces.

Set 15 years after the original sitcom, the series centres around Leia (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), as she spends the holidays with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith).

The show also features other returning cast members in guest appearances, including Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher as Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso.

Bonnie and Terry Turner, who created That ‘70s Show with Mark Brazill, teamed up with their daughter Lindsey Turner and original show writer Gregg Mettler to develop the sequel series.

How many episodes are there in That ‘90s Show?

The show’s first season spans 10 episodes in total, including the pilot. All episodes were released on January 19.

You can check out the full list of episode titles below.

That ‘90s Pilot

Free Leia

Lip Smackers

Rave

Step By Step

The Birthday Girl

Boyfriend Day One

Summer Storm

Dirty Double Booker

Kids In America

Along with reprising her role of Donna Pinciotti in the series, Laura Prepon directs the final two episodes. The first eight episodes are helmed by Gail Mancuso.

Has the show been renewed for a second season?

The show’s future is yet to be decided, although it’s looking positive. That ’90s Show has been warmly received by critics and fans, and hit number one on Netflix’s Top Ten.

That ‘90s Show is available to stream on Netflix.