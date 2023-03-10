How many episodes of ‘The Glory’ part two are there?

The Glory returns for its second batch of episodes this month.

Written by Kim Eun-sook, the thriller series follows Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo), a former victim of school violence who seeks revenge against her bullies later in life.

The show has been divided into two parts. The first released on Netflix on December 30 last year, with the second arriving on March 10, 2023.

How many episodes are in The Glory part two?

Advertisement

Like the first part, The Glory part two consists of eight episodes. All the episodes are directed by Ahn Gil-ho.

Is there a trailer for part two?

Netflix released a trailer for The Glory part two last month – check it out above.

The footage shows Dong-eun orchestrating the next phase of her plan for revenge before she confronts her former bully Park Yeon-jin (Kim Ji-yeon).

After the first part was released globally last year, the series ranked within the top 10 non-English global Netflix charts for three consecutive weeks.

The show’s cast also includes Lee Do-hyun, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, Jung Sung-il and Cha Joo-young.

Advertisement

The Glory is available to stream on Netflix.