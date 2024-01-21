The fourth season of HBO’s True Detective, subtitled Night Country, is under way, with the first episode having premiered on January 14.

The show stars Jodie Foster as police chief Liz Danvers, who leads an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of eight men from a research station in Alaska.

Directed and co-written by Issa López, the series also stars Kali Reis, Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw and the Oscar-nominated actor, John Hawkes. The second episode airs tonight (January 21).

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “It all builds to a climax that is far-fetched but also, in a way, completely authentic to López’s prevailing vision. True Detective: Night Country is brilliant winter TV: scary, suspenseful and smartly constructed to leave you pondering every last plot twist and shock reveal.”

The show has received high praise from critics across the board, however López has this week called out fans of the first season of the show for “review-bombing” this season, or giving it deliberately low scores to keep the Season One score higher.

How many episodes of True Detective: Night Country are there?

Despite the fact that all of the first three seasons of True Detective included eight episodes, Night Country will be limited to a total of six episodes.

For those in the US, new episodes will air every Sunday on HBO at 9pm ET, and will be available on streaming on Max afterwards. In the UK, episodes arrive in the early hours of Monday mornings on Sky and NOW.

The full schedule for the six episodes is as follows:

Episode 1: January 14

Episode 2: January 21

Episode 3: January 28

Episode 4: February 4

Episode 5: February 11

Episode 6: February 18