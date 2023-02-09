How many episodes are in ‘You’ season four?

Netflix’s psychological thriller series You leaves the US behind in its fourth season.

Based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, the series picks up as Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is nestled into a new life in London as a university professor following the events of season three.

Aside from the return of Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy, the rest of the cast is filled with new faces, including Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Charlotte Richie (Fresh Meat), Tilly Keeper (EastEnders), Amy-Leigh Hickman (Ackley Bridge) and Ed Speleers (Outlander).

How many episodes does You season four have in total?

There are ten episodes in You’s fourth season, split into two parts containing five episodes each. The first five will be released on Netflix on February 9, while the second set will land on March 9.

The titles for the first five episodes are listed below:

Joe Takes A Holiday

Portrait Of The Artist

Eat The Rich

Hampsie

The Fox And The Hound

Is there a trailer for You season four?

Netflix released a trailer in January which debuted the London location – check it out above.

A synopsis reads: “Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold.”

The series is created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, with the latter serving as showrunner on the fourth season.

In a four-star review of season three, NME wrote: “You’s third season finds clever ways to keep us caring about Joe and Quinn, despite their obvious issues, and willing them to become their best selves. It’s a show that refuses to get stuck in a rut and even manages to slip some subtle, very relevant political messages into its subplots.”