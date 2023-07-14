Young Sheldon has become the rare kind of spin-off which has grown to rival the popularity of the original show.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the prequel series to The Big Bang Theory follows Sheldon Cooper’s (Iain Armitage) early life as a child prodigy in the fictional town of Medford, Texas during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon in the original sitcom, lends his voice to the character as an adult recalling his childhood. Other cast members include Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Annie Potts and Matt Hobby.

Advertisement

The series concluded its sixth season in May 2023, with a seventh in development.

How many episodes of Young Sheldon are there?

Following season six, the series spans 127 episodes in total. You can check out a breakdown of the amount of episodes by season below.

Season one – 22 episodes

Season two – 22 episodes

Season three – 21 episodes

Season four –18 episodes

Season five – 22 episodes

Season six – 22 episodes

The show was renewed through to a seventh season back in March 2021, which is expected to air later this year.

Will season 7 be Young Sheldon‘s last?

According to TVLine, there has been talks internally over whether the show will conclude with its seventh season – but it hasn’t been officially confirmed by CBS.

Speaking to the outlet, executive producer Steve Holland said: “There are certainly things we know we want to hit next season, and there are certain things where, if it’s the end versus if it’s just [another season], those things might be different.

Advertisement

“It’s not my decision to make. I don’t think we’ll know for a while, but I don’t think it will affect the first half of [season seven]; I think it will play out the same either way. But as we get near the end, I think it will play out differently depending on whether this is, or is not, the final season.”

Young Sheldon is available to stream on Netflix in the UK.