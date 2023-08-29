How much does Crunchyroll cost?

In the age of streaming, Crunchyroll has become the ubiquitous home for anime in the UK and US.

Along with shows like One Piece, Demon Slayer and Vinland Saga, the streaming service offers access to various manga titles and anime-based mobile games.

Crunchyroll was founded in 2006. It later merged with competitor Funimation when the company was acquired by Sony in 2021.

Can I watch Crunchyroll for free?

The base tier for Crunchyroll is entirely free. By simply registering for an account, you’ll gain access to certain “season samplers” with adverts which allow you to watch the first three episodes of a select number of shows for free. Free members, however, don’t have access to every show on the platform or the manga library.

If you want a taste of the full service, new members can claim a 14-day free trial for Crunchyroll premium.

How much is a Crunchyroll subscription?

Once you’ve exhausted the free trial, Crunchyroll premium is available under two tiers in the UK. The cheapest option is a “Fan” subscription for £4.99 a month ($7.99 in the US), which grants access to all shows with no ads on one device, along with the digital manga library.

The second tier, a “Mega Fan” subscription, is available for an extra pound per month (£5.99, or $9.99 in the US), which allows you to stream across four devices at a time, along with offline viewing, on top of all the above features. If you subscribe to the yearly “Mega Fan” subscription for £59.99, you’ll save roughly £1 per month.

Where can I stream Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll is available to download to your TV across various media players, including Amazon Fire Stick, Google TV, Android TV, Roku TV and Windows apps. You can also download the app to gaming consoles like the PS5, PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

The app is also available to download to phones to watch on the go, or you can simply watch it on your computer device through their official website.

What shows are available on Crunchyroll?

Some of the most popular shows on the platform include Attack On Titan, One Piece, Chainsaw Man, Vinland Saga, Naruto, Boruto and My Hero Academia. The majority of shows are available with either subtitles or dubbed (English voiceover) options.