Next week (November 3), Netflix will introduce a new tier to its subscription service, giving users the option to pay less in exchange for being shown adverts.

The move will give viewers four price bands to choose from when subscribing to the streaming platform, expanding the selection from the previous three tiers. Free trials are no longer available on the service, having been discontinued in 2019.

How much does Netflix cost with adverts?

The new ad-supported offering will cost £4.99 per month and will give fans video playback in 720p resolution and won’t offer offline playback. At first, Netflix’s entire content library will not be available on this subscription level either, and will only be viewable on one device at a time.

Advertisement

Currently, the “basic” price band – £6.99 a month – also allows viewers to watch on only one device at a time. While it doesn’t interrupt streaming with adverts, it does have a lower video quality, at only 480p resolution.

How much does Netflix cost without adverts?

The “standard” offering, which now costs £10.99 a month, features full HD playback (1080p) and the option to watch on two devices at the same time, while “premium” – £15.99 a month – gives the best quality with Ultra HD (4K) and HDR playback. Viewers paying the highest fee per month can also watch Netflix content on four different devices at the same time.

Starting next year, subscribers will be charged an additional fee to share accounts between households, as the streaming giant aims to crack down on password sharing. The company introduced a fee for password sharing in countries including Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, the DR, Peru, Chile and Costa Rica earlier this year. The price varied between countries, but was approximately on average around £2 a month.

In the second quarter of 2022, Netflix lost 970,000 subscribers – less than the 2million the company had expected to lose. It followed a decline of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of the year. In July, the total number of subscribers around the world was 220.67million, with the brand expecting a boost of an additional one million paying users between July 1 and September 30.