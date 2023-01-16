How old is Ellie in ‘The Last Of Us’?

HBO’s The Last Of Us faithfully adapts the acclaimed video game into a prestige post-apocalyptic drama series.

Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-director Neil Druckmann, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been ravaged by a deadly infection.

The show also stars Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman.

What age is Ellie in The Last Of Us?

Advertisement

When we meet Ellie in the show’s premiere When You’re Lost In The Darkness, the character is 14-years-old. Ramsey, who plays Ellie, is aged 19.

Ramsey is best known for playing Lyanna Mormont in Game Of Thrones. She also received acclaim for her performance in the 2022 film Catherine Called Birdy, directed by Lena Dunham.

A synopsis for The Last Of Us reads: “The series takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

“What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.”

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.”