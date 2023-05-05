Succession fans are still reeling from the surprise death of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) in season four.

In episode three, titled Connor’s Wedding, the Waystar RoyCo CEO departed on a flight to Sweden with some of his closest advisors to negotiate a new deal with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), while Logan’s children Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) attended their brother Connor’s (Alan Ruck) wedding on a cruise ship in New York.

While Connor was hopeful his father would make time for a fly-by visit, Roman, Kendall and Shiv were soon informed by Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) over the phone that Logan had fallen ill during the flight and was unresponsive.

After some emotional final goodbyes over the phone, Logan was later pronounced dead when the private plane landed back on US soil. Roman, Kendall and Shiv were then faced with issuing a statement to the press and the ramifications of Logan’s death on the future of Waystar RoyCo.

Since then, we’ve seen Kendall and Roman step up as the new co-CEO’s of the company, with Shiv having an unofficial (yet equally important) role behind the scenes. Following their takeover, the siblings have struggled to live up to their father’s reputation.

How old was Logan Roy when he died in Succession?

The billionaire media mogul was 84 years old when he died on his private plane. According to Tom, who was present on the jet, Logan became short of breath and went into the bathroom, where he then collapsed. He received chest compressions but was unresponsive.

The following day, Tom told Greg (Nicholas Braun) that Logan died while fishing his phone out of a clogged toilet.

Earlier episodes, particularly in season three, had alluded to Logan’s declining health. In fact, he was originally meant to die in the first season, but series creator Jesse Armstrong changed course after gauging Logan’s popularity with the show’s viewers.

Speaking to Vulture, Cox confirmed that Logan will make appearances in future episodes, one of which has already aired. “I do pop back and I have a couple scenes later on, which is flashback stuff,” Cox said.

“We had to be very careful about giving away the game,” the actor added about filming his character’s death. “I came in three episodes later [than when the rest of the episode was filmed] to do the death thing, and I didn’t do anything. I just lay there and had the phone by my ear.

“That’s why I think there was a very strong contention and very strong reason to think that maybe he’s not dead at all. Maybe it’s all a ruse! If you think about it, the last image is a body bag. Anybody could be in that body bag… there’s a possibility.”

Succession season four continues on HBO on Sunday in the US, with episodes airing on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.