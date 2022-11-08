How to get tickets for Peter Kay’s 2023 UK tour

Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up with a string of UK dates – find all the details on how to secure tickets below.

The comedian, who has largely been on a hiatus from public appearances after cancelling his last UK tour in December 2017 due to “unforeseen family circumstances”, announced his return on Sunday (November 6) with an advert during ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

His comeback tour kicks off with two dates in Manchester from December 2, 2022 and concludes in August 2023 with a show in Sheffield.

“It’s good to be back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now,” Kay said. “And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

Peter Kay announces his first new live stand-up tour in 12 years! Tickets go on sale 10am Saturday 12th November at https://t.co/EVCiTLh3J7 pic.twitter.com/lJBK8R8Y8I — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) November 6, 2022

You’ll be able to buy tickets here for the tour when the general sale starts from Saturday (November 12) at 10am GMT.

Check out the announced tour dates below and information on pre-sale tickets.

DECEMBER 2022

2 – Manchester, AO Arena

3 – Manchester, AO Arena

17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

JANUARY 2023

6 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

7 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

FEBRUARY 2023

17 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

23 – Belfast, SSE Arena

24 – Belfast, SSE Arena

MARCH 2023

9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

10 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

APRIL 2023

6 – Dublin, 3Arena

7 – Dublin, 3Arena

MAY 2023

5 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

6 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

JUNE 2023

16 – Cardiff, International Arena

17 – Cardiff, International Arena

JULY 2023

14 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

AUGUST 2023

11 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

How can I get early access tickets for Peter Kay’s UK tour?

O2 customers can get early access to tickets through the O2 Priority app, with the pre-sale starting on Thursday (November 10) from 10am for up to 48 hours.

Peter Kay is back on tour 🎤 😂 This is not a drill. O2 customers can get Priority Tickets at 10am on Thursday, 48 hours before general release 🎟️ @peterkay_co_uk #O2Priority pic.twitter.com/WvXN7WkB9V — O2 (@O2) November 6, 2022

There’s an additional pre-sale for Three+ members to selected shows. To access the pre-sale, you need to be a Three UK customer (Pay Monthly or Pay As You Go) and have registered on the Three+ app before the pre-sale opens. If you’re signed up, a limited number of tickets will be available from Thursday (November 10) at 10am for up to 48 hours for the below shows.

Kay’s last UK tour took place in 2010, titled The Tour That Doesn’t Tour Tour… Now On Tour, which broke the Guinness World Record for the best-selling stand-up tour ever.