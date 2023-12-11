How to get tickets for ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ in London

A stage play based on Netflix’s Stranger Things debuted in London’s West End this year – check out below for information on how to get tickets.

Previews for Stranger Things: The First Shadow began in November at London’s Phoenix Theatre, with the show set to run officially from December until August 25, 2024.

Set in Hawkins in 1959, the show serves as a prequel to the Netflix series and follows young versions of Jim Hopper, Bob Newby, Joyce Maldonado and Henry Creel, who later becomes Vecna.

The play is directed by Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Reader), from an original story by Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry.

Where to buy tickets for Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Tickets for all shows at the Phoenix Theatre until August 25, 2024 are available to be purchased here. Prices range from £20-£225 depending on your seat.

Alternatively, there’s a lottery each week via app TodayTix where you can win up to two tickets, which could be placed on the front row, priced at £19.59. You can find out more information on the Shadow Seats lottery here.

Is there a trailer for the stage show?

The Duffer Brothers detailed the creative process behind the stage play in a trailer on the show’s YouTube channel – check out the clip above.

A synopsis for the stage play reads: “Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town.

“When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

The play comes ahead of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which is set to start filming in January 2024. As shown in an early trailer for The First Shadow, the play promises to offer some connections to events in the final episodes.