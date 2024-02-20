How to get tickets to RuPaul’s Drag Race 2024 UK tour

The second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. The World is currently going out on BBC Three, and now a UK-wide tour has been announced for the spring.

The first two episodes have been broadcast already, with new episodes premiering every Friday night on the channel.

It brings 11 contestants from previous seasons and incarnations of Drag Race together in competition with each other, with RuPaul being joined on the judging panel by Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton. The winner will receive a cash prize of £50,000.

Fans of the show will have the chance to see the cast of the show on stage in April when they play a run of nine live shows across the UK – read on for full details and ticket information.

Two contestants have already been eliminated from the competition: Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha, who appeared on the first season of the Spanish version of the show, and Mayhem Miller, who first appeared on the 10th season of the US incarnation.

Other contestants include Gothy Kendoll, Choriza May, Jonbers Blonde, Scarlet Envy and La Grande Dame.

Guest judges on the new season are set to include 80s popstar Sinitta, diver Tom Daley, comedian Katherine Ryan and dancer Motsi Mabuse.

How to buy tickets for the RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. The World tour

The tour begins at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on April 25 and runs for eight further dates, before wrapping up at Birmingham’s O2 Academy on May 4.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am UK time on Friday (February 23). You can get yours here.

What are the dates of the tour?

The RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. The World season two tour will run for the following dates:

APRIL

25 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

26 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

27 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

28 – Leeds, O2 Academy

29 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy

MAY

1 – Bristol, O2 Academy

2 – London, O2 Forum

3 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

4 – Birmingham, O2 Academy