How to get tickets to Russell Brand’s UK tour ‘Bipolarisation’

Russell Brand has announced a UK tour for his new stand-up show Bipolarisation – find all the details on how to secure tickets below.

The tour kicks off in August with shows in Maidenhead and Slough, before rounding off with dates throughout September in London, Chesham, Oxford, Plymouth and Wolverhampton.

Tickets for the shows will be available first in a pre-sale on Ticketmaster from Wednesday June 7. The general sale starts from Monday June 12 at 10am local time, with tickets available here.

You can check out the full list of tour dates below.

AUGUST

19 – Maidenhead, Nordern Farm

24 – Slough, Curve

SEPTEMBER

2 – Chesham, Elviga Theatre

7 – London, Winston Churchill Theatre

9 – Oxford, Playhouse

14 – Aldershot, Princes Hall

16 – London, Troubadour

22 – Plymouth, Pavilions

28 – Wolverhampton, Civic At The Halls

A description for the show reads: “Rules and rule breaking! Democracy and freedom! We reach conclusions from mass confusion by polling the live audience. We want to hear YOUR opinion.”

Brand’s latest run follows his previous 33 tour, which concluded last year. In 2022, he also starred in the films Catherine Called Birdy and Death On The Nile.

Along with working as a comedian and actor, Brand has also released a number of books. His latest, Mentors: How to Help and Be Helped, was released in 2019.

Other comedians on tour this year include Ricky Gervais and Peter Kay, who recently paused a show after a member of the audience became unwell.