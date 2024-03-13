How to get tickets to see Eric Andre in the UK

Eric Andre is bringing The Eric Andre Show Live Tour to the UK and Europe this spring – check out the full list of dates below.

Andre is known for Adult Swim’s hit series The Eric Andre Show and is also seen regularly as a panelist on ABC’s The Prank Panel, alongside Johnny Knoxville and Gabourey Sidibe.

Andre also recently launched his first podcast ‘Bombing with Eric Andre’.

Advertisement

The American comedian and actor will arrive in the UK this spring. Here’s everything you need to know about the live shows.

When do tickets for the gigs go on sale?

Tickets for all UK dates go on sale on March 15 and you can get yours here.

Where will Eric Andre play?

Andrew will play venues in Dublin, Glasgow, Bristol, Birmingham, London, Brighton and Manchester between May 14 and 23.

The European leg of the tour will also include stops in Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Berlin, Brussels and Amsterdam between May 7 and 27.

What dates are the performances?

Advertisement

The full list of dates that Andre will perform are listed below:

MAY

7 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

9 – Oslo, Norway, Rockefeller

10 – Stockholm, Sweden – Fryshuset Klubben

12 – Berlin, Germany – Columbia Theater

14 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

16 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

17 – Bristol, UK – Marble Factory

18 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

21 – London, UK – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

22 – Brighton, UK – Chalk

23 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

26 – Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine

27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg