How to get tickets to the Ricky Gervais ‘Armageddon’ tour this week

Ricky Gervais has announced a UK Armageddon tour starting in November – find all the details on how to secure tickets below.

The comedian’s latest stand-up tour, which follows his previous show SuperNature, will span six dates next month, starting in Oxford on November 2.

This will be preceded by two final warm-up shows in London at the Leicester Square Theatre, which will take place later this month.

You’ll be able to purchase tickets for the main Armageddon tour when the general sale starts from Friday (October 21) at 10am BST here. For the warm-up shows, tickets will be available here at the same time.

Check out the announced warm-up shows and Armageddon tour dates below.

OCTOBER

26 – London, Leicester Square Theatre (warm-up show)

31 – London, Leicester Square Theatre (warm-up show)

NOVEMBER

2 – Oxford, New Theatre

15 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

22 – Sheffield, City Hall

28 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

DECEMBER

12 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

15 – Cardiff, International Arena

Gervais has performed numerous Armageddon warm-up shows throughout this year. Back in June, he joked that he had reported his fans “for hate crimes” for laughing at this new material.

“Another amazing audience at @lsqtheatre for my #Armageddon new material night,” Gervais wrote on Twitter. They laughed at things that shouldn’t be laughed at and I have reported them all for hate crimes. I’ll do more soon.”

Earlier this year, Gervais faced criticism over “transphobic” jokes in his Netflix special SuperNature. After the special was released, the comedian defended making “taboo” jokes, saying comedy is for “getting us over taboo subjects so they’re not scary anymore”.