How to get tickets for Trevor Noah’s 2023 UK dates

Trevor Noah has announced two UK dates as part of his Off The Record stand-up tour – find all the details on how to secure tickets below.

After announcing his departure from The Daily Show, the comedian is set to embark on a stand-up tour across the US, UK and South Africa next year.

The tour kicks off in Atlanta on January 20 and continues throughout the year, with the final date set to take place in San Francisco on December 6. Two UK shows have been announced for November, which you can check out below.

Advertisement

NOVEMBER 2023

21 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena

23 – London, The O2

Tickets are available now for the Glasgow show. You can purchase tickets here.

Pre-sale tickets are available now for London. You can obtain a pre-sale code to purchase tickets by heading to Noah’s official website. The general sale for the London show starts on Wednesday (December 7) at 10am GMT.

London, UK! You’ve officially been added to the tour! Ticket pre-sale STARTS. RIGHT. NOW!! Head to https://t.co/ENkTzsc26c for the pre-sale code and to get tickets before the general on-sale! 🙌🏾 #OffTheRecordTour pic.twitter.com/sVQHVMDOg6 — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) December 2, 2022

Noah’s latest stand-up special, I Wish You Would, was released on Netflix last month. A synopsis for the special reads: “True to form, Trevor hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry.”

I Wish You Would is Noah’s third special on Netflix, following Son Of Patricia and Afraid Of The Dark.

Advertisement

The comedian’s last episode on The Daily Show is December 8, 2022, with a new host set to take over in January 2023.

Announcing his departure at the time, Noah said: “It’s been it’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected. And I found myself thinking throughout the time, you know, everything we’ve gone through, the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey of, you know, the more pandemic. And then, and I realised that after the seven years, my time is up.”