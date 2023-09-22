How to watch ‘Loki’ season two before anyone else for free

Loki season two is set to be screened at the BFI London Film Festival next month.

Ahead of its release on Disney+ on October 5, the Marvel show’s first two episodes will be screened on Wednesday October 4 at the festival with an introduction from director Dan DeLeeuw and executive producer Kevin R Wright.

Tickets for the event, which are free, will be available from 10am BST on Monday September 25 here. The BFI London Film Festival runs from October 4-15.

As part of the LFF For Free programme, there are other free events planned for the festival beyond screenings, including a Chicken Run model-making workshop for families, talks with writer Michael Morpurgo (Kensuke’s Kingdom) and screenwriter Frank Cottrell Boyce, along with various DJ nights inspired by cult films. You can check out the full line-up here.

Films on the festival line-up include All Of Us Strangers starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, One Life starring Anthony Hopkins, Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, David Fincher’s The Killer and animated sequel Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget.

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role in the second season of Loki, alongside returning actors Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Tara Strong (Miss Minutes), Jonathan Majors (Kang) and Owen Wilson (Mobius).

Newcomers to the cast for season two include Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr and Ke Huy Quan.

A synopsis reads: “Loki season two picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.

“Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

The series is set to precede Marvel’s next blockbuster film The Marvels, which lands in cinemas from November 5.