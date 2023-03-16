Originally premiering in 2013, acclaimed anime Attack On Titan is set to come to a close at the end of its current season.

Based on the popular manga series of the same name, Attack On Titan is set in a world where humanity is forced to live in cities surrounded by three enormous walls that protect them from gigantic man-eating humanoids referred to as Titans.

The anime follows Eren Yeager, who vows to exterminate the Titans after they bring about the destruction of his hometown and the death of his mother.

How to watch Attack On Titan in the UK

Attack On Titan is available to stream in the UK via Crunchyroll. The streaming service boasts the “world’s largest anime library” and allows subscribers to watch episodes one hour after they air in Japan.

Newcomers can take advantage of a 14-day free trial to the service while subscriptions start at £4.99 a month. Every episode of Attack On Titan is available to watch on Crunchyroll alongside the various spin-offs and special original video animation (OVA) episodes.

The first season of Attack On Titan is made up of 25 episodes while a 12-episode season two first aired in 2017. The 22-episode season three concluded in July 2019.

The show’s fourth and final season has been stretched across three parts. The first aired back in December 2020, followed by part two in January 2022. The third and reportedly final part has been split into two halves, with the first having already aired as an hour-long special in March 2023 and the second set for release later this year.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Part three’s premiere is undoubtedly stunning – delivering action, tragedy, triumph, massive stakes, great character moments and even a cute love story… but the experience is still somewhat tainted by the show’s eccentric release schedule. Two and half years into its eternal “final season”, we’re now forced to wait however many more months for the absurdly titled Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part Three, Part Two. While the content of Attack Of Titan still remains unimpeachable, the way its producers have dragged this out has certainly soured a lot of fans.”