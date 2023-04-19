How to watch ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ in the UK

Brooklyn Nine-Nine grew to become one of the most beloved TV comedies of recent years.

Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur (Parks and Recreation), the police procedural comedy series follows a team of dysfunctional detectives within the New York City police department.

The key selling point is its oddball cast of characters, from the overly confident Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), the intimidating Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), the clingy Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) and blunt commanding officer Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher).

Advertisement

The show came to an end in 2021 after eight seasons. It was originally cancelled by Fox after five seasons in May 2018, before it was picked up by NBC.

Where to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the UK

As of April 20, 2023, all eight seasons are available on Netflix.

Alternatively, you can buy all eight seasons through Amazon Prime Video. There’s also a complete DVD boxset if you like your shows in physical glory.

*704 days later* 🚨 Brooklyn Nine-Nine S8 comes to Netflix UK/IE on 20 April! 🚨 https://t.co/IpqsdkmWqq — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 28, 2023

Why did Brooklyn Nine-Nine end?

In a statement, showrunner Dan Goor explained that they felt concluding the show was the “best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers”.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons,” Goor said. “They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become my family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy.

Advertisement

“Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”