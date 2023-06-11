Chainsaw Man is one of the most talked about anime shows in years – but is it available to watch in the UK?

Adapted from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga series, Chainsaw Man follows the life of Denji, a teenager who lives in poverty with his chainsaw-headed devil dog Pochita.

Exhausted and depressed, Denji dreams of having a normal life, but things get even worse when he’s lured into a trap by his Yakuza boss and sliced to pieces by a devil-controlled zombie horde.

As he dies, Pochita saves Denji’s life by possessing him – turning him into a half-human, half-devil entity who is able to transform any part of his body into a chainsaw.

The series was released back in October 2022, but anime fans in the UK have had to wait a little longer.

How to watch Chainsaw Man in the UK

You can watch all 12 episodes of the series on the anime streaming service Crunchyroll, which is currently offering a 14-day free trial. And given that each episode is only 23 minutes long, that should be more than long enough to get through the entire first season. The cheapest available subscription on the service comes in at £4.99 a month.

Viewers in the UK can also find the show on Apple TV+, which is currently offering a 7-day free trial. You’ll then be charged £6.99 a month to continue using the service.

In a four-star review of Chainsaw Man’s first episode, NME wrote: “No wonder this series is already the talk of the town – within 25 minutes, we’ve been introduced into a gritty yet fantastical world, felt for the simple and sympathetic Denji, gotten a taste of the violence, chaos and gnarliness to come, and been left to ponder a slew of interesting questions.

“Will Denji’s newfound power overtake his humanity? What’s up with Makima and her agency? Fujimoto’s manga is notorious for its swift escalation, so expect Chainsaw Man to get exponentially wilder going forward. We’re in for a blood-spattered roller coaster ride.