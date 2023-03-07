Chris Rock‘s new stand-up show Selective Outrage recently made history by becoming Netflix‘s first live-streamed event.

The performance was broadcast from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 4 (March 5 in the UK), and also featured before and post-shows with guest stars.

In his new set, Rock addresses everything from “non racist yoga pants” and spoiling his kids, to the Kardashians and his well-publicised altercation with Will Smith at last year’s Oscars.

How to watch Chris Rock’s new stand-up special Selective Outrage in the UK

Advertisement

Having aired live over the weekend, the event is now available to stream on Netflix. However, the before and post-shows are not available on the service.

The half-hour pre-show, titled The Show Before The Show, was hosted by Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show, M3GAN) and guests included Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones and Deon Cole.

The post-show, similarly titled The Show After The Show, was hosted by Spade and Dana Carvey, with guests including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, JB Smoove and Arsenio Hall.

In Rock’s set, the comedian spoke in detail for the first time about about the incident at last year’s Oscars, in which Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped him after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Addressing his run-in with Smith, Rock said: “Everybody knows it happened. I got smacked a year ago. I got smacked at the Oscars by this motherfucker. And people are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts. I’ve got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ear.”

Advertisement

He went on to say he “wasn’t a victim. You’ll never see me on Oprah crying. Never going to happen. I couldn’t believe it, and I loved Men In Black. Nope! Fuck that shit, I took that hit like [boxer Manny] Pacquiao. Did it hurt? Yes motherfucker, it hurt.”

“I know you can’t tell on camera, but Will Smith is significantly bigger than me,” Rock continued. “He does movies with his shirt off. You’ve never seen me do a movie with my shirt off. Will Smith played Muhammad Ali in a movie. Do you think I auditioned for that part?”

In July 2022, Smith posted an apology video to address his actions. “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out,” he said.

Following the incident, Smith resigned from the Academy. He was later banned from all Academy events for 10 years while Oscars president Janet Yang admitted that the organisation’s response to the “unacceptable” altercation was “inadequate”.