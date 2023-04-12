How to watch ‘Demon Slayer’ season three in the UK

Demon Slayer tackles the Swordsmith Village arc in the show’s third season.

Based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge, the anime series follows Tanjiro Kamado who strives to become a Demon Slayer after his family were slaughtered and his younger sister, Nezuko, was transformed into a demon.

After the second season adapted the Entertainment District arc, the third season jumps into the Swordsmith Village, where Tanjiro meets swordsmith Hotaru Haganezuka in order to repair his sword following a battle against Upper Rank Six siblings, Daki and Gyutaro.

Where to stream Demon Slayer season 3 in the UK

All season three episodes will be released on Crunchyroll. The premiere dropped in the UK on Sunday April 9, with subsequent episodes expected to air weekly.

New episodes are released (roughly) as they’re aired in Japan, which is Sundays at 11.15pm JST and 3.15pm BST.

How many episodes are in Demon Slayer season 3?

The official number of episodes hasn’t been confirmed. Past seasons have varied wildly, with the first season spanning 26 episodes while season two (split into two separate arcs, Mugen Train and Entertainment District) had 18 episodes in total.

Like the Entertainment District arc, the Swordsmith Village storyline spans roughly 30 chapters from the manga in total – so it’s expected that this season will span between 10-12 episodes.

Where to stream past seasons of Demon Slayer

All past episodes and movies are available to watch on Funimation, which costs £5.99 a month. The first season, along with the Mugen Train arc from the second season, are also available on Netflix UK.