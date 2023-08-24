Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is currently streaming now, with a new episode set to drop at the end of this month following a short break – find out how to watch it in the UK below.

The Japanese anime series illustrated and written by Gege Akutami went currently on break after five episodes, but episode 6 of season 2 will be released on August 31.

Find out everything you need to know about how to watch the next arc of the show in the UK below.

What is season 2 about?

Gojo’s arc of season 2 takes place in 2006, approximately 10 years prior to the present-day events of the first season, and follows Gojo’s time as a second-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High.

Alongside a young Geto, Satoru is tasked with escorting the Star Plasma Vessel to jujutsu sorcerer elder Master Tengen while fending off curse user group Q and the Star Religious Group the Time Vessel Association.

The second half of the season will revolve around the Shibuya Incident arc, but you can catch up on episodes 1-5 in the meantime.

In a four-star review of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s season 2 premiere, NME wrote: “Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen is greatly aided by the phenomenal animation on display here by MAPPA (Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, Chainsaw Man), a studio that has repeatedly proven its ability to craft dazzling action sequences, gorgeous imagery and grotesque monsters. Overall, this is a spellbinding start to what promises to be a sorcerous sophomore season.”

How to watch Jujutsu Kaisen in the UK

Jujutsu Kaisen season two is available to watch on Crunchyroll, which requires a subscription. A 14-day free trial is also available.

The platform is simulcasting the series for international audiences, and the English subtitles will be available approximately two hours after airing in Japan.

Season 1 is also available to stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The second season is expected to last 23 episodes and will run until December 2023.

In the meantime, you can catch up on plot details for Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie here, and check out NME’s season premiere review here.