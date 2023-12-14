How to watch live special ‘Dynamo Is Dead’ on TV

Dynamo will bury himself alive in his next death-defying stunt on live television.

The renowned magician makes his return to screens in Dynamo Is Dead, a two-hour special which will culminate in him conducting his “most dangerous stunt ever”.

Before he plunges underground, however, some celebrities are on hand for a chat, including Cara Delevingne, Tyson Fury, Raphael Rowe, Steven Bartlett, Demi Lovato, Kate Beckinsale, Tony Hawk, Kesha, Coldplay and Bugzy Malone.

Where to stream Dynamo Is Dead on TV

The special will be broadcast live on Thursday December 14 at 9pm on Sky Max and NOW in the UK.

Is there a trailer?

Sky released a trailer for the special last month – check it out above.

An official synopsis for the show reads: “The world-renowned magician Dynamo is back as you’ve never seen him before – embarking on a transformative and soul-searching journey to explore the depths of mental health and well-being. As he grapples with his own struggles, Dynamo seeks answers from inspirational figures around the world so that he can bury his past and find a new beginning.

“Through candid conversations with iconic actors, musicians, sports stars, journalists, and activists, each with their own powerful stories to tell, Dynamo learns of the struggles behind their success as they open up about their own journeys and share the wisdom and tools to navigate the complexities of life. Throughout his journey Dynamo shares his unparalleled magical talents with each of his guests, performing ground-breaking new magic inspired directly by their stories.

“The heart-pounding climax of the show will be broadcast live – In order to embrace his future Dynamo must first bury his past, and his journey of recovery will end with him attempting his most dangerous stunt ever… being buried alive..”

Dynamo had his breakthrough on TV show Dynamo: Magician Impossible, which ran from July 2011 to September 2014.