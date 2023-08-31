How to watch ‘One Piece’ anime in the UK

One Piece is one of the most popular anime shows in the world.

Based on the original manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, the anime follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of pirates as they search the world for the titular One Piece treasure.

Since the show began in October 1999, over 1,000 episodes have aired across twenty seasons. It has also spawned various offshoots including 15 feature films, which offer both self-contained stories and alternate retellings of story arcs.

Where can I watch One Piece in the UK?

The entirety of One Piece so far is available to stream on Crunchyroll. The streaming service, which is home to various anime shows, can be downloaded to your TV through a number of media players, including Amazon Fire Stick, Google TV, Android TV and others. Alternatively, it is also available on gaming consoles like the PS5, PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

In the UK, a premium subscription costs £4.99 a month which grants access to all shows with no ads on one device. You can check out more information on subscriptions here.

If you’d like to try before you buy, Crunchyroll also offers a 14-day free trial for the premium service.

How many One Piece episodes are there?

At the time of writing (August 31), a staggering 1,073 episodes have aired. These, on average, run around 20 minutes in length.

If you want the complete experience, there are also 15 feature films, 13 television specials and seven spin-off Original Video Animation’s (OVA) based on the One Piece universe.

A live-action Netflix adaptation debuted in August 2023, which sees Iñaki Godoy take on the lead role of Luffy. Original creator Eiichiro Oda serves as an executive producer on the show.