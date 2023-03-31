Here’s how to watch ‘Swarm’ in the UK

Swarm, the new Amazon Prime Video show from Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, made its bow earlier this month.

The satirical thriller series debuted on the streaming service on March 17, with the likes of Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey and Billie Eilish all starring.

Swarm follows Dre (played by Fishback), “a young woman whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn”. You can watch the official trailer for Swarm below.

“It’s based on true events,” Glover told The Hollywood Reporter about the show, which he described as “a post-truth TV show”.

“I know there’s a lot of heavier issues or ideas but it really boiled down to, is this something that’d be fun to watch?… That’s something that we talked a lot about [in the writers’ room], like, this could be really kind of weird.”

Where to watch Swarm in the UK

Swarm is available to stream in the UK on Amazon Prime Video, with all seven episodes of the show now available to watch. Prime Video currently costs £8.99 a month, which is activated following a 30-day free trial period.

The seven episodes are titled: ‘Stung’, ‘Honey’, ‘Taste’, ‘Running Scared’, ‘Girl, Bye’, ‘Fallin’ Through The Cracks’ and ‘Only God Makes Happy Endings’.

It seems unlikely that Swarm will return for a second season. In a recent Elle interview with co-creator Nabers, the playwright and TV writer said “this is definitely a limited series. The story of Dre is over.”

Asked if the show could one day spawn another series, Nabers added: “I don’t know. If you look at the history of Atlanta, it took many, many years to complete that, so who knows? But as of right now, I’m saying we’re done.”