How to watch ‘The Crowded Room’ in the UK

Inspired by a true story, The Crowded Room is a psychological mystery thriller starring Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried.

Created by Akiva Goldsman (Star Trek: Picard), the series follows Danny Sullivan (Holland) who is arrested for his involvement in a New York City shooting in 1979. Following his arrest, his past is uncovered through a series of interviews by interrogator Rya Goodwin (Seyfried).

The show’s supporting cast includes Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz and Emmy Rossum, with guest appearances from Jason Isaacs, Emma Laird and Thomas Sadoski.

The series is inspired by Daniel Keys’ non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan, who was the first person to be acquitted of a major crime in the US by pleading dissociative identity disorder.

Where to stream The Crowded Room in the UK

The series is available to stream on Apple TV+. The first three episodes premiered on June 9, with the next seven episodes set to be released weekly.

The final episode will land on the streaming service on July 28, 2023.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for the series was released last month – you can check it out above.

Holland, who is also an executive producer on the series, recently said he’s taking a year off from acting because of “how difficult” The Crowded Room was to shoot.

“I loved the learning curve of becoming a producer,” Holland told ExtraTV. “I’m no stranger to hard work, I’ve always lived by this idea that hard work is good work. I really enjoyed it but then again, the show did break me.

“There did come a time when I was sort of, ‘I need to have a break’. I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach and lay low. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”