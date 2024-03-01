The Crunchyroll Anime Awards are set to take place this weekend (March 2) in Tokyo, but how can viewers around the world watch the ceremony? Read on to find out.

This year’s awards show is the eighth annual edition of the event, and is being held at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in the Japanese capital, and will be hosted by J-pop singer Sally Amaki and TV personality Jon Kabira.

Presenters at the ceremony will include Megan Thee Stallion, as well as Canadian actress Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel, The Marvels) and J-pop star LiSA.

In total, awards will be handed out in 32 categories, which will for the first time include Best Cinematography and Best Art Direction.

How to watch the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Anime fans around the world will be able to live stream the awards show via Crunchyroll’s own official YouTube and Twitch channels.

The show is set to start at 6pm local time on March 2. That means for UK fans the show begins at 9am on Saturday, and it will be 4am EST/1am PST for viewers in the US.

What are the most nominated shows?

The most nominated title is Chainsaw Man, with a staggering 25 nods. The show is adapted from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga series, and follows the life of Denji, a teenager who lives in poverty with his chainsaw-headed dog Pochita.

In a four-star review of Chainsaw Man’s first episode, NME wrote: “No wonder this series is already the talk of the town – within 25 minutes, we’ve been introduced into a gritty yet fantastical world, felt for the simple and sympathetic Denji, gotten a taste of the violence, chaos and gnarliness to come, and been left to ponder a slew of interesting questions.

Also scoring highly in the list of nominations is the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, with a total of 17. NME, in another four-star review, noted: “Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen is greatly aided by the phenomenal animation on display here by MAPPA (Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, Chainsaw Man), a studio that has repeatedly proven its ability to craft dazzling action sequences, gorgeous imagery and grotesque monsters. Overall, this is a spellbinding start to what promises to be a sorcerous sophomore season.”

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Oshi no Ko were the next most nominated shows, both with a total of 12 nods.