How to watch the ‘Demon Slayer’ season three finale in the UK

The Demon Slayer season three finale is fast approaching – check below to see how you can watch it in the UK.

Based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge, the anime series follows Tanjiro Kamado, who strives to become a Demon Slayer after his family were slaughtered and his younger sister, Nezuko, was transformed into a demon.

After the second season adapted the Entertainment District arc, the third season jumps into the Swordsmith Village, where Tanjiro meets swordsmith Hotaru Haganezuka in order to repair his sword following a battle against Upper Rank Six siblings, Daki and Gyutaro.

The season’s eleventh and final episode, titled ‘No Matter How Many Lives’, will be released on June 18, 2023 at 6.45pm GMT/10.45am Pacific/1.45pm Eastern.

How to watch the Demon Slayer season 3 finale in the UK

New episodes of Demon Slayer are available exclusively on the anime streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The platforms have the show’s first two seasons, as well as the franchise’s first film. Season three is being updated weekly, with the finale set to drop on June 18.

Previous seasons of the anime are available to watch on Netflix in the UK, but it will be some time before the season three finale is added to the service.

Demon Slayer season 3 is based on the Koyoharu Gotouge manga To the Swordsmith Village.

A synopsis for the manga reads: “Tanjiro journeys to a village of swordsmiths and has to explain how his sword was so badly damaged to Hotaru Haganezuka, the smith who made it. While Tanjiro waits for his sword to be repaired, enemies close in.

“The Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, engages the demons, but he’ll need some help from Tanjiro and Genya, another Demon Slayer. It’s bad enough that they have to fight two upper-rank demons, but can they handle a foe who can split itself into four separate bodies and regenerate almost instantly?”