How to watch the Emmys tonight in the UK

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place this evening in the US, and you can find out all the info you need to know here.

When is it happening?

The Emmys will air on Monday, September 12, beginning at 8pm ET for US viewers.

Where is it happening?

The ceremony takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, returning to the venue for the first time since 2019.

How can I watch it in the UK?

The Emmys will be available to stream for UK viewers on the show’s official website, as well as YouTube and Facebook. The show will start at 1am GMT on Sunday, September 13. In the US, it airs on NBC and Peacock.

Can I watch all the red carpet moments?

YouTube and other social media channels will be live streaming the red carpet courtesy of People and Entertainment Weekly, with their Red Carpet Live show airing between 6pm and 8pm ET (11pm and 1am GMT). E! News also has a live stream of the red carpet on YouTube.

Who is hosting this year’s ceremony?

This year’s edition of the Emmys is being hosted by Kenan Thompson.

Can I find out what’s been nominated?

Yes – you can see a full list of nominees below.

What else is happening?

Some of the pre-show celebrations have been called off in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death last week (via BBC News), including BAFTA’s tea party for nominees. The ceremony itself is also expected to reflect the Queen’s passing.

Here are the full nominees:

Outstanding Drama Series:

Better Call Saul



Euphoria



Ozark



Severance



Squid Game



Stranger Things



Succession



Yellowjackets

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)



Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary



Barry



Curb Your Enthusiasm



Hacks



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Only Murders in the Building



Ted Lasso



What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)



Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series:

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Supporting Actor In A Limited Series or Movie:

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Supporting Actress In A Limited Series or Movie:

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Outstanding Television Movie:

Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program:

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert