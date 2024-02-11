The biggest day of the NFL season, and one of the most talked-about television broadcasts of the year, is here, but how can UK viewers follow the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII is going down at Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas, Nevada tonight (February 11), between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. It is expected that over 100 million people will be watching on television, with the game being broadcast on CBS in the US.

With the Chiefs making the game, many eyes will be set on Taylor Swift, who is expecting to attend the game to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays tight end for the team. Swift played a show in Tokyo last night, but will fly in to Vegas in time.

As well as the game, the Super Bowl broadcast will feature a number of high-profile advertising spots for upcoming films and television series. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Paramount, which is affiliated with CBS, will dominate the advertising space, with its upcoming films A Quiet Place: Day One, Bob Marley: One Life and IF all taking prime spots.

Disney has not confirmed which of its upcoming releases will feature in high=profile spots, but contenders include Deadpool 3, Inside Out 2 and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch the action from the Super Bowl live on a number of channels. The event will be broadcast on ITV1, with the pre-game starting at 10:45pm, and kick-off at 11:30pm. It will also stream on ITVX on a host of devices, including smartphones and tablets.

For Sky Sports or NOW subscribers, the game will be aired on the Sky Sports NFL channel, and it will also be available on the streaming platform DAZN, which will show the entire US TV coverage for the price of £0.99.

Who is playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The prestigious halftime show is this year being performed by Usher. In the lead-up to the event, the R&B singer said he began preparing for it “30 years ago”, and released a trailer for the set with cameos by LeBron James and Jungkook.

He has since teased an array of special guest performers for the halftime show and last week, he said he will honour both the R&B genre and the music legacy of legendary Black artists.

Last year, the singer recalled the moment he received a phone call from Jay-Z confirming his halftime slot, saying he felt “like this was destined to happen”.

Usher released his latest studio album, ‘Coming Home’, on Friday (February 9), featuring collaborations with Summer Walker, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Jungkook, Burna Boy, and Latto.