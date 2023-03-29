Here’s how to watch ‘Yellowjackets’ in the UK

Yellowjackets has returned to our screens for a second season, with the mystery thriller continuing its intense, traumatic and compelling dual timeline narrative.

The second instalment of the Showtime series kicked off last week (March 24), with new episodes set to air weekly until May 14.

A synopsis for season two of Yellowjackets reads: “The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis.

“Meanwhile, 25 years later, each survivor must determine if the darkness is coming for them or from them.”

Where to watch Yellowjackets in the UK

Yellowjackets airs on Showtime in the US, but viewers in the UK can watch the show on Paramount+.

You can watch the second season premiere episode of Yellowjackets, titled ‘Friends, Romans, Countrymen’, on the streaming service now, along with every episode of the first season of the series, which originally aired between November 2021 and January 2022.

Paramount+, which is the current home of Yellowjackets, costs £6.99 a month.

There was good news for fans of Yellowjackets back in December when it was confirmed that the show had already been renewed for a third season.

“With Yellowjackets’ runaway success in season one and the pent-up anticipation for season two, we wanted to maximise the momentum by fast tracking season three now,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, said in a statement.

“The show’s ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success.”