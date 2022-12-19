How to watch ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ in the UK

Yellowstone’s second spinoff, 1923, has debuted its first episode across the UK and US.

The eight-episode prequel series follows a generation of the Dutton family on Yellowstone ranch in 1923, led by Cara (Helen Mirren) and Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) as they navigate various hardships of the time, prior to the Great Depression.

The spinoff serves as a sequel to Yellowstone’s first prequel series, 1883, which debuted in December last year. A further two spin-offs are in development, including 6666 which is set in present day Texas on the Four Sixes Ranch and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

Where to watch 1923 in the UK

Like the US, 1923 is available on Paramount+ in the UK. The show’s first episode debuted on December 19 in the UK, with the second episode arriving after the Christmas break on January 2, 2023.

You can check out the UK episode release schedule below. All episodes debut a day earlier in the US on Sundays instead of Mondays.

Episode 1 – December 19

Episode 2 – January 2

Episode 3 – January 9

Episode 4 – January 16

Episode 5 – January 23

Episode 6 – January 30

Episode 7 – February 6

Episode 8 – February 13

Is there a trailer for 1923?

A trailer for 1923 was released last month – you can check it out above.

Other cast members in the series include Brandon Sklenar, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Michelle Randolph.

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has also written the spinoff, which is set to run for two seasons with eight episodes each.

Ford’s fifth and final installment in the Indiana Jones franchise is released on June 30 next year, titled Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. He’s also set to play Thaddeus Ross in Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order.