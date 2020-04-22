Huge viewing figures for Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ have been revealed

Netflix’s Tiger King has been watched by a staggering 64 million households, the streaming giant has confirmed.

The seven-part documentary series follows a number of big cat owners, breeders and conservationists in the US, but places focus on the bitter feud between Joe Exotic and fierce rival Carole Baskin.

The show first arrived on the platform in March and became one of its most popular shows, breaking Netflix’s record for holding the number one spot for the longest amount of time.

The massive figures were announced in Netflix’s first-quarter earnings call earlier this week, which revealed the streaming giant had gained almost 16million global subscribers during the first three months of 2020.

US date firm Nielsen previously revealed that the show has racked up five billion minutes in streams.

Users watched more than 5.3 billion minutes of the show from March 23-29, which is more than 50 percent ahead of the second show on the list, Ozark (3.5 billion minutes).

All American (1.8 billion minutes) – which now has both of its seasons on Netflix – and The Office (about 1.5 billion minutes) also topped the 1 billion mark for the week.

There’s also an official sequel in the works, courtesy of leading crime and justice network Investigation Discovery (ID). Investigating The Strange World Of Joe Exotic, the new series, will investigate the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband.

In Tiger King, Exotic accuses Baskin of having murdered her husband Don Lewis when he disappeared 21 years ago.