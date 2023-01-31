Hulk Hogan can no longer feel his legs and needs a cane to walk, says Kurt Angle

Former WWE superstar Kurt Angle has claimed that Hulk Hogan can no longer feel his legs and needs a cane to walk.

The two Hall of Famers recently reunited for the Raw XXX anniversary, celebrating 30 years of the wrestling show, and Angle reflected on their time together backstage.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, he said: “Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body, so he has to use his cane to walk around.

“I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.

He added: “So now he can’t feel his legs, so he has to walk with a cane. That’s pretty serious, man. I mean, I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up.”

Angle also commented on the WWE’s decision to have Hogan open the anniversary episode with no assistance.

“I mean, if you’re gonna kick off the show, the 30th anniversary of Raw, [it] should be Hulk Hogan. He’s the name and face of the company,” Angle added. “He’s the guy that revolutionised pro wrestling. I have so much respect for him.”

Hogan has not publicly commented on his health. However, in 2020, he shared an image of a scar caused by his 10th back surgery.

They said 4 months light weight then 6 months I could train slowly again after back surgery number 10, buuuttt at 7 weeks 4days my MANIACS can see I’m on the grind with my pizump on brother! I mean PLIZEASE Wrestlemania is right around the corner Brother! HollyWoodHH4Life pic.twitter.com/nd1ccTy7kS — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 4, 2020

He tweeted at the time: “They said 4 months light weight then 6 months I could train slowly again after back surgery number 10, buuuttt at 7 weeks 4days my MANIACS can see I’m on the grind with my pizump on brother!

“I mean PLIZEASE Wrestlemania is right around the corner Brother! HollyWoodHH4Life.”

