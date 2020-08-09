Hulu’s reboot of ‘The Animaniacs’ set to arrive in November

Hulu has announced that its reboot of Warner Bros. cartoon The Animaniacs will premiere this coming November.

Read more: Every Pixar film ranked in order of greatness

Twenty-two years after the show’s original run, the streaming service will introduce 13 brand-new episodes of the iconic family-friendly cartoon series on November 20.

Created in collaboration with Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation, the show sees the return of the Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, who wreak havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet.

Advertisement

“After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground,” a press release for the new series reads.

💥 The Warner siblings are taking over! 💥#Animaniacs premieres November 20. Stay tuned for a few special messages from our zany pals later today 😉 pic.twitter.com/UR6jW54UnK — Hulu (@hulu) August 7, 2020

Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favourites Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination in each of the show’s episodes.

Steven Spielberg is returning as executive producer of the series, as too are original voice actors Rob Paulsen (Yakko, Pinky, and Dr. Scratchansniff), Jess Harnell (as Wakko), Tress MacNeille, and Maurice LaMarche (the Brain and Squit).

If news of the reboot wasn’t enough, Hulu also announced that The Animaniacs would return for a second 13-episode season in 2021.

In other Hulu news, Zoë Kravitz has called out the streaming service for a lack of diversity among its shows’ starring roles.

Advertisement

Earlier this week (August 6), Kravitz took to Instagram to comment on High Fidelity being cancelled by the streaming service after just one season, thanking fans for watching and supporting the show.

Responding to a sympathetic comment from Tessa Thompson, Kravitz then replied: “it’s cool. at least hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. oh wait.”

Meanwhile, Palm Springs, the new time-travel comedy starring Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg, has broken a Hulu streaming record.