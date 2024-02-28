Hunter Schafer arrested at pro-Palestinian protests in New York

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer was reportedly arrested after taking part in a pro-Palestinian protest rally in New York City on Tuesday (February 27).

Schafer – who plays Jules Vaughn in the HBO show – was detained during a protest with 50 other activists outside NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Center in the city.

It is believed that the protest was being held in order to disrupt President Joe Biden’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in the building. The group, representing the Jewish Voice for Peace, were calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

hunter schafer getting arrested after fearlessly joining a pro-palestine movement in new york today… SHES SO REAL pic.twitter.com/CRTe7kKFUL — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) February 28, 2024

The Jewish Voice for Peace is an American left-wing organisation that supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign against Israel.

Schafer has not yet responded to an approach for comment.

Schafer, 25, has a history of political activism, having fought against North Carolina’s anti-LGBTQ+ legislation statute, the Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act – commonly known as HB2. The bill compelled schools and government facilities to only allow people of the corresponding sex as listed on their birth certificate to use single-gender bathrooms.

Many saw this as discriminatory against transgender people, and Schafer partnered with the North Carolina brand of the American Civil Liberties Union as a plaintiff in a legal challenge to the bill. The relevant portion of the bill was repealed in 2017

Last year, Schafer responded to being linked by fans to the role of Princess Zelda in the upcoming live-action film version of The Legend of Zelda. “I love the game, personally. I played it as a kid and I still play it now. Who knows! That would be pretty cool,” she said.

Schafer was also among her Euphoria cast mates in paying tribute to Angus Cloud, who starred in the HBO show as Fez, and died last July. “I’m so grateful to have shared so many enormous fits of laughter, so many sweet moments, and the joy of getting to make something together that we loved so much. i love you angus. thank you for everything,” she wrote.