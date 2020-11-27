Sophia Lillis on ‘I Am Not Okay With This’ cancellation: “It was horrible”

I Am Not Okay With This star Sophia Lillis has said the show’s cancellation was “horrible”.

The actress, who played Sydney in the Netflix series for the first and only season, reflected on the fact that it will not be returning in a new interview with NME.

“It was horrible,” said Lillis. “It ends on such a cliffhanger too! I was super excited about the next season. What can you do? Hopefully it gets picked up soon but I honestly I don’t know how these things work.”

She added: “With films like It and short stuff I’ve done like Sharp Objects, you know they’re finished because the story ends, but with this it was just feels like it needs to carry on. It needs a second season.”

The star also explained how she was a fan herself, praising the show for being “so relatable.”

“Usually in high school movies you get these kids who are about 40 years old,” Lillis began. “I loved the way the show dealt with emotions too. I felt like a bit of an outsider in school myself.

She continued: “I was off working a lot, doing auditions and filming stuff, so I was often off school for months at a time. It never really felt like my home, or my school. I was never used to it. Things change.

“You come back home and it’s like, ‘That store wasn’t there before, this neighbourhood is different, school’s different, people are different – friends are already talking to other people’. Time doesn’t stop for you… It gets ya.”

In a three-star review, NME said of the show: “I Am Not Okay With This has a cracking cast, and explores modern concerns with an easy wit.”

Elsewhere, Netflix recently said of its cancellations that their “renewal rate is industry standard”.