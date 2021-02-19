I Hate Suzie has been renewed for a second season.

The Sky Billie Piper comedy drama, written by award-winning playwright and Succession producer Lucy Prebble, will begin filming next year.

The eight-part series followed a famous woman (Piper) whose life is upended when her phone is hacked and graphic pictures are published of her extra-marital affair.

We are so excited to continue the journey of Suzie Pickles. Filming starts in 2022. More news to come (our lips are sealed until then) @billiepiper @lucyprebblish @knighthallagent https://t.co/LWFrGKoiUG pic.twitter.com/OfiolblDMd — Sky TV (@skytv) February 19, 2021

Reviewing the first season, NME awarded the show four stars and described it as “one of 2020’s best series”.

“I Hate Suzie‘s daring storytelling is generally very gripping, but also results in the odd jarring moment,” it added.

Meanwhile, Piper recently reflected on an incident in 2000 where she collapsed in a club in Covent Garden, and was “carried out” by Kylie Minogue’s fiancé.

“It was 2000 when I passed out in a Covent Garden club – “foaming at the mouth”, apparently, but I have no reason to believe that,” she wrote in an article for Elle about mental health issues. “Bit inflammatory, bit hysterical 1990s eyewitness.

“My PR rang through to my hospital bed to fill in some blanks – I’d been carried out of the club by a man, apparently,” she added. “A hero or a pest? I wondered. It’s always hard to tell. (Later, I’d find out his name is Paul, like my dad. He’s Welsh, works at GQ and will, in time, become a dear friend, a blinding success and Kylie Minogue’s fiancé. Hero, not pest. Kylie knows.)

“My “dramatic turn” – as I liked to call it – was a result of days of Diet Cokes and Marlboro Lights fuelling a very active eating disorder, cystitis that crept up my back and into my kidneys, a goblet of sweet white wine and a mind and body dissociation that I feared for the very first time.”