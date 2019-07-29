The franchise's original producer is on board with a host of hot new talent

Amazon Prime is developing a TV series based on smash 1997 slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer.

A host of hot talent is said to be on board for the show. It’s being produced by James Wan, who directed Saw and Aquaman. Also producing is the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise’s original producer Neal H Moritz.

According to Deadline, the pilot for the TV series is written by John Wick 3 scriptwriter Shay Hatten.

I Know What You Did Last Summer was originally a novel by Lois Duncan published in 1973. It follows hook-wielding slasher The Fisherman, who pursues four troubled teenagers.

The original film starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. Directed by Venom filmmaker Jim Gillespie, it was adapted from Duncan’s book by Kevin Willliamson, who wrote the Scream franchise.

I Know What You Did Last Summer spawned two sequels. I Still Know What You Did Last Summer was a success in 1998, but I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer was released straight to DVD in 2006.

Casting and director details for Amazon Prime’s new TV series have yet to be announced. It isn’t yet known when the show will be screened.

The franchise also lent its name to Shawn Mendes’ huge 2015 hit ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, featuring Camila Cabello.