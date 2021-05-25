‘I May Destroy You’ and ‘Small Axe’ dominate BAFTA Craft Awards

I May Destroy You and Steve McQueen’s Small Axe have triumphed at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards.

Michaela Coel’s groundbreaking BBC drama one the two biggest awards of the night, with Coel winning Director: Diction and Writer: Drama, as well as triumphing in the Editing: Fiction category.

Small Axe, Steve McQueen’s BBC/HBO anthology of films about Black British culture, won five wins – the most of the night.

The project won Make Up & Hair Design, Costume Design, Production Design, Photography & Lighting, and Scripted Casting.

Accepting the directing award – and beating McQueen – Coel said: “I would like to thank every draft. There are hundreds of them, each living only briefly and sacrificing themselves so the version we watched that won this BAFTA could exist.”

Elsewhere, Michaela Coel is set to return to the BBC with another series which has potential links to I May Destroy You.

“It’s truly in Michaela’s head and it’s not for me to second guess that too much at this point. It’s at relatively early stages, but I wanted to let the fans of I May Destroy You know that there is a new show coming along,” BBC drama controller told Deadline.

Wenger added: “What relationship that show will have with the original series, [is for Michaela to decide].

“There’s a relationship between Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You. There’s a through line to her thinking. I suspect there may be elements [of I May Destroy You] but it’s really too early to say anything specific.”