‘I May Destroy You’ leads BAFTA TV Awards 2021 winners

I May Destroy You was the big winner at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021 tonight (June 6), which also saw Small Axe, Normal People and This Country take home prizes.
The ceremony was hosted by Richard Ayoade for the second year in a row and broadcast online and on BBC One.
Michaela Coel’s 2020 drama won the awards for Mini-Series and, for Coel, Leading Actress. Those victories follow the show picking up three trophies at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards in May.
Malachi Kirby was awarded Supporting Actor for his role in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe, while Charlie Cooper was honoured with Male Performance In A Comedy Programme for This Country. In the Leading Actor category, Paul Mescal took home the trophy for Normal People.
Other winners included Inside No. 9, Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood and Diversity’s BLM-inspired Britain’s Got Talent performance.
The BAFTA TV Awards 2021 winners are as follows:
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Big Narstie Show
Current Affairs
America’s War On Abortion
Daytime
The Great House Giveaway
Drama Series
Save Me Too
Entertainment Performance
Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation
Entertainment Programme
Life & Rhymes
Factual Series
Once Upon A Time In Iraq
Features
Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education
International
Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge
Leading Actor
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Leading Actress
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Live Event
Springwatch 2020
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Charlie Cooper, This Country
Mini-Series
I May Destroy You
News Coverage
Sky News: Inside Idlib
Reality & Constructed Factual
The School That Tried To End Racism
Scripted Comedy
Inside No. 9
Short Form Programme
They Saw The Sun First
Single Documentary
Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)
Single Drama
Sitting In Limbo
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Specialist Factual
The Surgeon’s Cut
Sport
England V West Indies Test Cricket
Supporting Actor
Malachi Kirby, Small Axe
Supporting Actress
Rakie Ayola, Anthony
Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment
Diversity perform a routine inspired by the BLM protests, Britain’s Got Talent
Meanwhile, Coel is set to return to the BBC with another series that has potential links to I May Destroy You.
“It’s truly in Michaela’s head and it’s not for me to second guess that too much at this point. It’s at relatively early stages, but I wanted to let the fans of I May Destroy You know that there is a new show coming along,” BBC drama controller Piers Wenger said.
“What relationship that show will have with the original series, [is for Michaela to decide]. There’s a relationship between Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You. There’s a through-line to her thinking. I suspect there may be elements [of I May Destroy You] but it’s really too early to say anything specific.”