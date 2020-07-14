‘I May Destroy You’: Paapa Essiedu teases season two future for Kwame

I May Destroy You actor Paapa Essiedu has shared his thoughts on the future of his character.

Essiedu, who plays Kwame in Michaela Coel’s BBC/HBO series focusing on the varying nuances of sexual assault, says, “I definitely have hope for Kwame.”

In an interview with Digital Spy, Essiedu said, responding to the question of a potential second season: “It’s really interesting – I think it’s quite short-sighted to think, ‘How can we bring closure to Kwame’s story?’

Advertisement

“That’s not how it works. That’s not how trauma works. We never eviscerate things that have happened to us. Unless we’re sitting in denial, we’ve got to live with the events of our lives.”

He continued, speaking of the optimism regarding potential developments, saying: “I definitely have hope for Kwame.

“I feel like he’s heading in a hopeful direction, and he’s been able to take control and ownership over himself and his actions, his history and hopefully, his future. So I think I approach it more with curiosity and hope than any specific desires.”

Writing on the portrayal of dark-skinned Black women in I May Destroy You, NME said: “There is a false notion that violence and abuse are things Black women are able to bear because of our perceived strength and resilience.

“The most radical thing about I May Destroy You is that Coel completely destroys the strong Black woman archetype and presents us with a broken Black woman just trying to survive.”

Advertisement

‘I May Destroy You’ is streaming now on BBC iPlayer