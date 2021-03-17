‘I May Destroy You’ wins big at Royal Television Society Awards

I May Destroy You has won big at the Royal Television Society Awards.

The groundbreaking series, written by and starring Michaela Coel, impressed judges and won three trophies at the annual event.

Judges called Coel’s performance “nothing short of electrifying”, and added: “Somehow she brought the audience into her head, heart and skin.”

I May Destroy You won the RTS Awards for best female actor, best drama writer and best miniseries, with Coel beating Normal People‘s Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glenda Jackson from Elizabeth Is Missing.

Kenton Allen, chair of the awards, said in a statement obtained by the BBC: “The incredible range of programming we have seen across all genres and categories in this uniquely challenging year has been exceptional and a terrific representation of the thriving and constantly innovating television industry we have in the UK.”

Meanwhile, HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys confirmed that I May Destroy You would not be returning for a second season.

“On I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel is thinking about what she wants to do next,” Bloys explained.

He added: “I don’t think there’s going to be another I May Destroy You, there’s no season two coming. But she’s thinking about what she wants to do next and hopefully we’ll be lucky enough to be partner with her again.”

NME‘s review of I May Destroy You said: “It’s an eye-opening, game-changing new show from one of Britain’s brightest talents. Coel plays her character brilliantly, with defiant wit and nuance.

“The awful things that happen to Arabella aren’t reserved for people in fictional stories or clichéd horror movies. I May Destroy You urges us to take care of ourselves – because if we don’t, who else will?”