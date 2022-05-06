‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ renewed for season three

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson has been renewed for a third season at Netflix.

Variety broke the news that more episodes are currently being written, with cast member Sam Richardson confirming the news in March.

“I’m not sure when they’ll start filming,” Richardson told the publication, after appearing in the first two seasons. “But there are funny sketches coming already, I can tell you that much.”

The sketch series was created by Robinson alongside Zach Kanin. It is executive produced by Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island.

Upon the release of the second season of I Think You Should Leave…, NME wrote: “The show has been lauded for its refreshing avoidance of open political goals in favour of everyday social faux pas taken to their screaming extremes, as well as its attempts to flesh out its primarily one-issue characters – they really like complicated shirt patterns, say, or hate sharing the most meat-loaded nachos – with glimpses of deeper emotional lives, the wounds behind their obsessions.

“But ultimately, it’s a show that nudges your rib and whispers ‘at least you’re not that guy…’”

Meanwhile, Tim Robinson is set to co-write and star in a new comedy called Computer School, alongside Zach Kanin.

Computer School sees a recent US high school graduate and his uncle (Robinson) attend the same computer class in suburban Michigan (per Deadline). Robinson will co-star in the single-camera pilot, which is directed by Andrew Gaynord (Stath Lets Flats).

The release date for season three of I Think You Should Leave is yet to be confirmed.