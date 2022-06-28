Idris Elba in talks to make a £1billion bid for Channel 4

Idris Elba is reportedly in talks to back a £1billion bid for Channel 4.

According to The Sunday Times, the actor is in discussions with entrepreneur Marc Boyan, the founder and CEO of marketing and communications firm The Miroma Group.

News of Elba’s potential venture comes after the government recently announced its plans to privatise Channel 4 in an attempt to secure its long-term funding and compete with major streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Before rising to the fame in Luther, Elba made appearances in numerous British TV shows, including the police drama The Bill and Channel 5 soap Family Affairs.

He previously spoke of the importance of British television and his experience with Channel 5, telling The Irish Times: “At the time Channel 5 didn’t have lots of viewers. Few thousand, probably?

“But because they were a new channel they were courageous, they put lots of new young actors on screen, and I hold the experience close to my heart. It was a time that exploded my confidence.”

On the decision to privatise Channel 4, Nadine Dorries, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, claimed that the move had been made to “free” the channel “from the constraints of the the state”.

She labelled criticism of the move as “lazy, overwrought and ill-inform rhetoric from the Leftie luvvie lynch mob”.

In a statement, Channel 4 described the plans as “disappointing”, writing: “With over 60,000 submissions to the Government’s public consultation, it is disappointing that today’s announcement has been made without formally recognising the significant public interest concerns which have been raised.

“Channel 4 has engaged in good faith with the Government throughout the consultation process, demonstrating how it can continue to commission much-loved programmes from the independent sector across the UK that represent and celebrate every aspect of British life as well as increase its contribution to society, while maintaining ownership by the public.”

In other Idris Elba news, the actor is set to star in new AppleTV+ thriller Hijack, in which he’ll play a hostage negotiator.