Idris Elba thinks he could be replaced in ‘Luther’

Idris Elba thinks he could be replaced as DCI John Luther in the Luther franchise.

Speaking about the character, which for many made him a household name, the actor said he’d like the DCI to have the same pop culture impact as James Bond. And, in that same vein he said he’d hope that “someone else” could fill the role once he was done with the detective.

Elba told Total Film (via Radio Times): “It’s not a competition, but I reference Bond as a template for the type of film we’re going for.”

He continued: “John is a leading character in a film that he’s the hero of. That’s the comparison I’m making. Some films do them well – Bond is one of them. But my ambition for it is to have that sort of scale, that reverence.

“I want people to be like: ‘Ooh! Luther, the first film? Wicked.’ And to continue that. And then maybe later down the line, when I’m too old, someone else will step in to play John.”

Elba made the comment as he prepares to make his first outing as the haunted DCI in the Netflix film, Luther: The Fallen Sun. The upcoming film sees the actor return to the role of DCI John Luther, which he played on TV across five series between 2010 and 2019.

The psychological crime thriller has seen Elba at its helm since it first aired as a BBC drama back in 2010. Throughout its five season run, the detective solved an array of gruesome crimes in London, but the film will see Luther tackle one of his most trickiest crimes to date – after having to make a daring prison escape first.

The official synopsis reads: “A gruesome serial killer is terrorising London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.”

‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ is due for release in March.