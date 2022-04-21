Idris Elba set to star in new thriller series ‘Hijack’

Idris Elba will play a hostage negotiator in Hijack, a new seven-part drama series announced for Apple TV+.

The series will follow the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, according to a press release, with negotiator Sam Nelson (Elba) using his experience in the business world to attempt to save the lives of the passengers.

Written by George Kay (Lupin, Criminal) and directed by Jim Field Smith (The Wrong Mans), who also executive-produced the series alongside Elba, the project forms part of the Suicide Squad actor’s first-look deal with Apple TV+ and his Green Door Pictures.

Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Kris Thykier are also set to co-star.

Elba’s Green Door has several recent TV credits, such as BBC2’s Idris Elba: Fight School, which launched in the UK last week, as well as Netflix comedy Turn Up Charlie.

Earlier this year (February 22), Elba said that he is planning on “leaning away from the acting work” to focus more on his music in the coming years.

The Luther and The Wire actor founded the record label 7Wallace in 2015, while he regularly performs DJ sets (including a slot at Coachella in 2019) and has released a host of solo and collaborative records in recent years.

“Some may think, ‘Well, it will be the death of your acting if your music’s shit’,” the 49-year-old told Vanity Fair. “I’ve dealt with the internal struggle of that over the years. So now I’m at peace and I’ve chosen: This is what I’m doing, and I’m going to do it. Some will love it and some will hate it.”