Idris Elba’s Netflix sitcom ‘Turn Up Charlie’ reportedly cancelled after one season

The show debuted last year to mixed reviews

Patrick Clarke
Idris Elba (Picture: Getty)

Turn Up Charlie, the Netflix sitcom created by and starring Idris Elba, has been cancelled after just one season, according to reports.

The show sees Elba playing a one hit wonder 1990s DJ  who reluctantly becomes a nanny, and premiered in March 2019.

According to reports in The Daily Mirror, the show won’t be getting a second series, because “Netflix and Idris just didn’t see eye to eye on it.”

They quote an ‘insider’ as saying: “Idris had hoped to get a second season rolling and was even working on new ideas but he couldn’t get it to work.”

Turn Up Charlie
Turn Up Charlie CREDIT: Netflix

Turn Up Charlie received mixed reviews, and holds an approval rating of 53% on Rotten Tomatoes.

That site’s ‘critical consensus’ says: “Poor writing and predictable plot twists dampen Turn Up Charlie‘s fun premise — but those looking for a breezy sitcom starring the perennially cool Idris Elba may find themselves tapping along to its good natured beats.”

Meanwhile, Elba recently read a poem entitled ‘Don’t Quit’ in a moving coronavirus PSA for the BBC.

In the 90-second clip, which is appearing across BBC TV channels, Elba recites ‘Don’t Quit’, a poem by John Greenleaf Whittier as part of a larger message of the same name.

Elba was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, but has since recovered. He later said: “One of the upsides of this whole drama is that we are forced to think together as a race.”

“Our world has been taking a kicking. We have damaged our world and it’s no surprise that our world is reacting to the human race.”

