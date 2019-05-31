IKEA’s new ad campaign features living room sets from ‘Stranger Things’, ‘The Simpsons’, and ‘Friends’

The one where the six of us went to a Swedish furniture store.

IKEA’s latest ad campaign features living room sets from a series of popular TV shows.

Dubbed “the Real Life Series,” the latest ad campaign from the Swedish furniture giant is sure to excite fans of shows such as Stranger Things, The Simpsons, and Friends.

Sifting through thousands of products in their catalogue range to create the sets for their latest ad campaign, the Stranger Things’ living room and ouji wall glows with the energy of a scared son lost in the upside down, while The Simpsons’ couch stares back at you in all of its surreal meta-glory. Then there’s perhaps the most perfect room of all, the one designed to feel the most normal — the Friends apartment.

It appears IKEA do not have a deal in place with any of the aforementioned shows so the room sets respectively are called the ‘room for everyone’, the ‘room for families’, and the ‘room for mates’.

Take a look at the full sets below:

